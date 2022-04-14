Concordia, a non-profit organization founded in 2011 “aims to create a global community where challenges are solved collaboratively and inclusively.” Last week the organization held a summit in Lexington with a major focus on Rural America.
Many of the discussions at the Concordia Lexington Summit covered issues relevant to Knox County and the greater region. Among them: expanded broadband and 5G, safe roads, children in rural areas, and remote work. Among the speakers were Governor Andy Beshear, who touted the state’s strong job numbers, and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton who spoke to the city’s nationally recognized Covid-19 response. Pulitzer-Prize winner Al Cross, Director of the Institute for Rural Journalism at the University of Kentucky, discussed the 2020 election with New York Times National Political Correspondent Jonathan Martin. Kentucky Football Coach Mark Stoops spoke with Lexington Herald-Leader Sports Columnist John Clay regarding NIL legislation. These discussions and more can be viewed at Concordia.net.
On the first day of the two-day summit, enhancing connectivity was up for discussion. Expanded broadband access to rural Kentuckians has become arguably the chief economic goal for Eastern Kentucky. The pandemic made clear the need for enhanced connectivity for Eastern Kentucky to compete, both for jobs and in education. Tom Simpson, Chief Operating Officer at AltaFiber, made the point clear: “If the pandemic had happened 10 years ago, work from home would have been impossible.” While many Kentuckians were able to work from home, just 53% of Knox Countians had broadband access as of 2020, although recent efforts have seen the service expanded. Simpson pointed out the continued need for municipalities and companies to work together to expand access, a sentiment shared by fellow panelist Anthony Lewis, Regional Vice President for Verizon. In addition to expanded broadband, Lewis stated that Verizon is committed to expanding 5G access in rural areas. Lewis stated that the company wants to work with government on crafting modern policies that will allow for faster expansion.
Recently The Advocate ran a series of stories on the intersection of U.S. 25E and KY 229, examining the abnormally high danger found at this location. Road safety was a major talking point on day-two of the summit. Noah Budnick, Executive Director of Together for Safer Roads, spoke about advances in data collection and analysis going toward improving road safety. “Access to new data is allowing us to get a better look at issues,” he stated. One such study his organization conducted found that 50% of drivers drove 11 or more miles-per-hour over the speed limit. Data like this can be used to better inform policy and decision making around areas like the 229 intersection.
Around 1/6 of U.S. children live in poverty, and even more in rural America. Finding ways to overcome the opportunity gap that often holds back rural children was the subject of another day-two panel. Among the panelist was Save the Children V.P. of U.S. Programs Betsy Zorio, who spoke of the importance of partnerships among public, private, and government entities. Zorio stated that “partners are key to everything we do.” She noted that the challenges of the pandemic had put a spotlight on rural America, but that “attention on rural America is sporadic.”
Among the many partners that Save the Children works with is Dollar General, represented on the panel by V.P. of Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy Denine Torr. She touted the company’s efforts to promote education. “Our company was founded by a man who dropped out of school in the third grade,” she said of the hard work it took to build the company into what it is today. Last year Dollar General donated $50,000 to Lone Jack School in Bell County.
The Concordia Lexington Summit put a spotlight on the entire region and brought together a number of people and organizations working to foster growth and innovation here and abroad. The in-person and virtual meeting aimed to “convene a variety of voices across the political spectrum and across sectors to advance civil discourse and understanding between the different socioeconomic worlds present in the U.S,” per the Concordia website.
