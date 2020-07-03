A Knox County man is behind bars after police say he assaulted and choked his girlfriend. The incident was said to have started after the woman became scared of a spider.
Josh Warren, 26, of Gray was arrested around midnight on Saturday, June 27. Officers were responding to reports that Warren and his girlfriend were fighting at Knoxwood Apartments and that Warren was choking the woman. When officers arrived, they found markings around the female’s neck, dirt on her back, and scratches around her chest.
A witness told Barbourville Police Officer Karl Middleton he saw Warren approach the victim and throw her to the ground, kicking her in the face before beginning to strangle her. The witness added the victim began screaming “stop choking me. Get off.”
The victim told Middleton that she had seen a spider and got scared. This is when Warren began to curse at her causing her to walk away to a bench, just before the assault described by she and the witness occurred.
Warren was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on charges of second degree strangulation and fourth degree domestic assault. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.
