Four days after being arrested on an indictment warrant in connection to the July murder of Matthew Welsh, a Corbin man is out on bond.
James Young, 35, was arrested last Thursday and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. He was indicted on October 22 for complicity to commit murder, first degree burglary and four counts of kidnapping. His bond was originally set for $500,000 cash; in line with the bonds of the other two suspects.
The bond was amended on November 19 to $25,000 cash and $100,000 fully secured in property. Young was released on bond just before 2:00 p.m. on Monday. He is scheduled for arraignment on Monday, November 29.
