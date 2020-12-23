Glenn Powell, 73, is accused of murdering Glenn Edwards, 57, on September 19, 2018. Powell was found competent to stand trial by the Knox Circuit Court on May 21, 2019, despite a psychiatrist finding him incompetent following a court ordered psychiatric evaluation. Powell was indicted in October 2018 and has been in the Knox County Detention Center since October 9 of the same year.
In a handwritten motion filed on December 9, Powell asked for a trial date to be set in the long-delayed case. Powell states that he has “went for nearly a year now without any action being taken in the indictment.” He further states that he has no knowledge of hearings or a trial date agreed upon by the parties involved. Powell went on to reference the Kentucky and United States Constitutions which guarantee “the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury.”
Powell also states in his motion that the courts’ failure to act on his indictment will “place an undue hardship and burden” upon him. He adds that these hardships would constitute a cruel and unusual punishment in violation of his constitutional rights. Shortly after the shooting, Powell’s home was robbed and burned down by two men including Edwards’ son, Daniel Edwards.
Powell’s psychiatric evaluation was conducted by Dr. Timothy Allen at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC). Allen had previously evaluated Powell on two other occasions and found him incompetent to stand trial each time, including in a 2016 case the court dismissed following Allen’s recommendation. Allen again found Powell incompetent to stand trial in his third evaluation and noted in his testimony that Powell “had worsened since he had previously evaluated him.”
Kentucky State Police Detective Jake Wilson also testified regarding Powell’s fitness to stand trial. The court found that while Allen’s testimony was substantially credible, it ruled that Wilson’s was the most credible and disagreed with Allen’s opinion of Powell’s memory impairment. “Unlike the evaluation at KCPC, Det. Wilson’s testimony demonstrates the defendant’s ability to function outside a clinical setting,” says the court order signed by Judge Michael Caperton.
Powell’s case has a scheduled motion hour on January 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.