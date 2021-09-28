A Knox County man is facing federal charges after a female was brought to Barbourville ARH Hospital was left and found to be unresponsive after having ingested what appeared to be an Oxycodone tablet. The incident occurred on September 25.
Suspecting an opioid overdose, Barbourville Police Detective Adam Townsley began an investigation in which he was able to identify the source of the prescription medication in Barbourville, leading to the execution of a search warren at the residence of Darien Bargo.
During the search of the residence, a large quantity of suspected counterfeit pills disguised as common medications including Oxycodone and Alprazolam were found. Additionally, Townsley was able to seize in excess of $15,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
During the course of the investigation, Townsley was able to identify an additional overdose victim.
Darien Bargo, 31 of Barbourville, was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond. He is awaiting transfer to U.S. District Court – Eastern District of Kentucky to answer to federal charges of Distribution of Oxycodone and Distribution of Alprazolam.
The investigation is ongoing and led by Townsley. He was assisted by other members of the Drug Enforcement Administration – London Resident Office, United States Attorney Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, BPD Chief Winston Tye, BPD Officers Josh Lawson, Eric Martin, Karl Middleton and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.