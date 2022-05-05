The Swan House of Barbourville has been a busy place since their soft opening in April. This past weekend they hosted Bill Lee, an author, speaker, retired educator, and storyteller, for a Friday night book signing. Bill loved Barbourville so much he agreed to stay over and speak at the 4th Saturday Men’s Prayer Breakfast at the Swan House.
Bill was born and raised on a 200-acre family farm in Bonifay, FL that was homesteaded by his grandparents in 1914. He worked 42 years in public education as a teacher, coach, and high school principal before retiring four years ago. His books depict his humorous life on the farm and some heart tugging stories in public education. If you would like to order his books or contact Bill about a speaking engagement for your school or organization, call him directly at 850-258-2961.
Upcoming events at the Swan House will include Linda Ordway (May 16th @ 7:00 pm), speaking on finances - Pastor J.W. Loudin (Men’s Prayer Breakfast (5/28/2022@ 9 am) - businessman John Roberts speaking on “You can do anything - almost” (Men’s Prayer Breakfast 6/25/22 @ 9 am).
Other events in the planning stages: gospel singings, Teresa Davenport entertaining on her accordion, and Kelli Hinkle giving instructions on hair and makeup. The events are free to the community, but seating is limited so you will need a reservation.
If you’re looking for a beautiful place to have an intimate wedding or special event, check out the Swan House here in Barbourville.
