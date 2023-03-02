Taking Jesus to the streets

A spirit of revival among universities, colleges and churches across the country is reaching into Knox County. Reports of revival are plentiful from local congregations such as North Main Community Church, Beacon Baptist Church and Locust Grove Baptist Church, among others. Additionally, several people have made the journey to Wilmore, Ky. to experience the Asbury University revival, now approaching its fourth week of continuous revival.

Locally, some students from Union College were inspired by the revival to hold a worship service Friday evening, February 24 on the campus of the college where they could see the spirit of God move among their peers. While the students weren’t able to hold the meeting on campus due to wanting the general public to be able to attend, students and community members took to the streets of Barbourville, worshipping openly on the sidewalks and on College Street in front of Union’s Conway Boatman Chapel.

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick

Recommended for you