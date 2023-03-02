Taking Jesus to the streets

A spirit of revival among universities, colleges and churches across the country is reaching into Knox County. Reports of revival are plentiful from local congregations such as North Main Community Church, Beacon Baptist Church and Locust Grove Baptist Church, among others. Additionally, several people have made the journey to Wilmore, Ky. to experience the Asbury University revival, now approaching its fourth week of continuous revival.
Locally, some students from Union College were inspired by the revival to hold a worship service Friday evening, February 24 on the campus of the college where they could see the spirit of God move among their peers. While the students weren’t able to hold the meeting on campus due to wanting the general public to be able to attend, students and community members took to the streets of Barbourville, worshipping openly on the sidewalks and on College Street in front of Union’s Conway Boatman Chapel.
Reports have placed the number of attendees for Friday night’s worship service at about 178 people, a larger gathering than the average church attendance in Knox County.
“I was inspired by the students who led the efforts tonight. There were barriers put up all week to discourage them, any of which would have been enough to stop the average person, but they continued and persevered,” said Allen Bonnell, pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church in Corbin. “I can’t wait to see how the Lord is going to use these students to make much of Jesus in the days ahead.”
Union College freshman Abigail Ward hopes there will be more meetings like it in the future. “I am a freshman at Union College. I have lived here in Barbourville my entire life. After the Asbury revival broke out many people wanted to feel what people was feeling there, many people went up the Asbury to worship but some people did not have the chance. Myself, as well as many others have prayed for something to happen here at Union because the campus as a whole needs prayer. Tonight, I was honored to go to Union and worship God. You could tell God was there and was moving. You could feel the presence of the Lord and it gave myself as well as others chills. Even though we were not in a chapel or somewhere fancy, we worshipped right in the middle of the road. Many students shared scripture, prayer, and songs. Tonight, students and the community showed up wanting and craving the Lord and we received that. I think tonight showed many people that you can worship God anywhere and when you show up wanting something you will receive it. I am very thankful I received the opportunity to go tonight because I received such a blessing and did not want to leave when it was over, I could have stayed there all night. I would love for this to happen more often at Union, or in the streets at Union and more people get involved in it. I had a great night and was very blessed when I left.”
According to college officials, policy prohibited the public gathering on campus (this issue is covered in a separate story), but the students persisted and continued with the worship service.
“I am extremely proud of these students for boldly exercising their constitutional right after being denied the opportunity to do so on campus,” said Dr. Joshua K. Smith, pastor of East Barbourville Baptist Church. “You can worship the Lord anywhere and these students proved that tonight. Christ was truly magnified through song, Scripture reading, and prayer this evening on the sidewalk of College Street in the city of Barbourville.”
A follow-up prayer meeting was held at First Baptist Church the following evening. FBC Pastor Tyler Shields opened the facility up and saw several students and community members gather again.
The worship meeting was organized in part by Hannah Baker and Laurel Nolan, both Union College students. “We were in awe of the support we received from friends, students, members of the community but also many faculty and staff at Union. There are several faculty members and professors who supported us from the very beginning with prayer, encouraging words, and wisdom,” said Baker. “I know Union is receiving quite a bit of attention for how this situation was handled, but I want everyone to know, outside of that, there are really great, wonderful people who want the best for us in every area of our lives, academically and spiritually, who came out in support Friday night.” Baker’s comments are part of a broader statement issued to The Mountain Advocate in response to events of Friday night. Baker’s further comments can be found in this same issue in the story titled, “College admin. under fire...”.
Co-organizer Nolan said in part of her statement to the newspaper, “The support and love that we felt last night was unmatched. My friends and I had no clue what this would later turn into. Although there was some struggle, in the end we were able to worship our Lord which is all that matters.” Nolan’s further comments can be found in the same story addressing the broader situation that unfolded Friday night.
Publisher’s Note: I chose to break the story about the student-lead worship service into two pieces. I felt the students leading the worship service itself was worthy of positive attention, focusing on the nature of the event and the fruit of their efforts, regardless of tensions or situations leading to it. The circumstances and controversy surrounding the entirety of the situation is addressed in a separate story, also in this issue.
Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.
https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.