TCO LAYOFF

TCO, LLC in Corbin will soon begin laying off its entire workforce as it prepares to close its doors.

TCO, located just off the Corbin Bypass in Knox County, notified its employees earlier this month via a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letter dated Jan. 11. In the letter, TCO stated that the closure is “due to a restructuring and consolidation of sites within the ams-OSRAM group,” in which the company’s contract will not be renewed when it expires at the end of 2023.

Recommended for you