A report released in April by the National Education Association (NEA) found that Kentucky dropped from 32 to 36 in average teacher pay. Further information compiled by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy (KyPolicy) shows the relative decline in teacher pay due to inflation since 2008.
The average teacher salary in Kentucky this year was $56,912 according to the NEA report. Nationally, teachers average $67,507 per year. From the 2019-2022 period to 2020-2021, Kentucky teacher salaries only rose 0.46%, the eighth lowest rate in the nation. An April 28 statement by the Kentucky Education Association on the NEA report stated “Kentucky educators were the only state employees who did not receive an across-the-board raise in this year’s budget… Neighboring Indiana teachers received the 2nd highest raises nationally with a 6.52% raise, which took them from 23rd nationwide up to 18th in average teacher compensation.”
According to the KyPolicy data, every district in Kentucky has seen teacher pay decrease since 2008 when adjusted for inflation, with the exception of Fayette County, which saw a slight increase of 0.4%. One factor found by KyPolicy leading to the decreased wages was a decrease in the amount of state-funding districts received per student. “The base guarantee is funded through a combination of state and local funds, with the state contributing more to districts that have less property wealth, and therefore less ability to raise revenues locally. The portion the state pays on a per-pupil basis declined by $191 between 2008 and February 2022, while the local portion grew by $369,” reads the organization’s analysis of the data. The difference is even larger when adjusted for inflation.
The state and local funding KyPolicy references is the SEEK Formula, Support Educational Excellence in Kentucky. “The formula includes funding for transportation costs and special needs students as reported by districts,” according to the Kentucky Department of Education. An October 2019 report by NPR affiliate WFPL Louisville came to a similar conclusion as KyPolicy, finding that state funding accounted for 60% of SEEK funding in 2008 but only 51% in 2018. The increase in local share was caused by state funds not keeping up with inflation, leading local districts to have to raise taxes; these increases had not managed to keep up with losses from inflation as of the WFPL report.
While the state legislature did not pass mandatory raises for teachers in the 2022-2024 budget, SEEK increases were included. The per-pupil amount increases from $4,000 to $4,100 in 2023 and $4,200 in 2024. These increases can be used by districts to increase teacher pay.
“We sent the money down to the school systems and left it up to them on the raise and how much they wanted to give out of that money we sent them,” said State Representative Tom O’Dell Smith. Smith noted that the last time the legislature mandated a raise that local districts told leadership they’d rather have the money sent to them so they could decide what percentage raise to give. “That’s their staff, they do the hiring, so leadership thought it was best for them to decide what to do on the raise,” Smith added.
Knox County Schools’ teachers make roughly $10,205 less now than they did in 2008 when comparing the inflation-adjusted average classroom teacher. When comparing the inflation-adjusted incomes, the average pay today for a KCPS teacher according to the KyPolicy report is $49,875 while in 2008 it was $60,080 adjusted for inflation; an example would be the average teacher’s salary in 2008 would be $60,080 if it had kept up with inflation.
When asked for a statement on the two reports, Knox County Schools sent the following: “Teacher pay continues to be an issue in Knox and surrounding counties, especially those the size of Knox. The increase in SEEK funding this year does not provide enough excess funding to provide for the major 5-8% increases that were discussed. Knox County is looking at proposing a small percentage increase when the Board meets in May or June. Over the past two years during COVID-19, we have been able to provide all employees with one-time stipends of $1,000 at various points using the federal ESSER funds. At the end of ESSER funding, those opportunities to provide one-time benefits and to offset payroll by using ESSER funds to pay for substitutes, etc. that were needed during COVID will also end. In order for the state to move forward and truly put education first, there needs to be: a permanent increase in SEEK funding, permanent funding for full day kindergarten - not just in the budget for this two-year cycle, and permanent full funding for transportation reimbursement to the county. Those actions in Frankfort will help all districts, especially those in southeastern Kentucky and most small independent districts. Two years from now in the next budget, leaders need to face the hard decisions of what SEEK funding should permanently be increased to, and pass bills that will permanently fund full day kindergarten and transportation.
“When looking at offering a percentage increase in pay, the district must look at the sustainability of that increase. Does the financial forecast looking ahead 3-5 years show that there will be revenue to continue covering that increase based on teachers earning additional certifications and all employees moving on the salary schedule for their years of experience? With a very young teaching workforce, Knox County has many teachers that will be completing a master’s degree soon and will be taking their 5-year step in salary. Also, the district must work with grant partners on salary increases for employees paid for by the grant. If the grant does not cover an increase in their salary, the district would then have to look at covering the expense. On top of potential increases in salary, you also must look at the current economy. Fuel prices continue to climb and lots of products that school districts use are becoming harder to find in quantity, but higher in price.”
The 17% drop in pay for Knox County teachers is less than the 21.1% decrease experienced by Barbourville Independent Schools’ teachers.
BIS teachers make on average $12,797 less than in 2008, when adjusted for inflation. The KyPolicy data shows BIS teachers made $60,053 in 2008 compared to $47,766 today (adjusted for inflation). “Education has had many issues in the last couple of years, one of which is teacher pay. The emergence of the pandemic and a shrinking job workforce is affecting all industries and businesses, including education. I have been working with the Barbourville Board of Education to help increase employees’ salaries and plan to address this again soon,” stated Barboruville Superintendent Dennis Messer. Barbourville Schools have paid full-time staff $3,500 in bonus pay during the pandemic and recently raised pay for new teachers.
Corbin Schools’ teachers fair better than their counterparts and make more on average than teachers statewide with a salary of $55,576. Despite this, Corbin teachers still saw a 10.1% decrease in earnings since 2008, down from $61,834 in 2008. A request for comment from Corbin was not answered as of press time.
