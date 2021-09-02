A Knox County man arrested last year in a child abuse case was sentenced to 10 years behind bars last Friday. The child’s mother received a probated sentence of five years.
Dakota Kissinger, 19, was arrested last August after staff at Barbourville ARH alerted law enforcement to a child with head trauma. Kissinger initially claimed he had multiple personalities living in his head and that a personality called “Charger” had harmed the child. It was later discovered the story was a ruse concocted by Kissinger and Rebecca Asher, 19. Asher was arrested on September 9.
Both Kissinger and Asher were charged with first degree assault and first-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12. The pair entered guilty pleas on July 23 with the assault charges being dropped. Kissinger was sentenced to 10 years to serve at a sentencing hearing last Friday. Asher was given five years, all probated for five years.
