On Monday, January 24, 2022 a Tennessee doctor pleaded guilty in United States District Court in London. The case involves James Maccarone of Clarksville, Tennessee and his clinic, Gateway Medical Associates. Also involved is Barbourville’s Terry Prince, who sponsored people from the Knox County area to visit the clinic in exchange for pills that he then sold.
Prince entered a guilty plea on January 20. Maccarone admitted that he failed to maintain professional standards for pain treatment and went to straight to prescribing patients opioids instead of trying other treatments first.
The case is also related to the charges against former Barbourville City Councilman and local pharmacist Calvin Manis, and John Pasternak, who are awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to their own federal drug charges. Manis, like Maccaronoe, was filling prescriptions for clients being sponsored by a drug trafficker, who was Pasternak. Last year he pleaded guilty to having “knowingly and intentionally distributed schedule-two controlled substance outside the scope of professional practice and without legitimate medical purpose.”
Maccarone and Prince each face up to 20 years in prison. Prince also was required to forfeit $250,000 cash, while Maccarone forfeited his medical license, clinic, and $204,186. Maccarone will also have to pay to the government $1.3 million that he made from the illicit activities.
The Lexington-Herald Leader reports that Maccarone and Prince improperly distributed over 46,000 pills from 2016 to March 2021.
