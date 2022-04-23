A Tennessee man faces multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on April 15.
The Kentucky State Police pulled over a 1999 Toyota Corolla just after 1:00 p.m. due to a seat belt violation. According to a citation from the incident, 38-year-old Mark Wilson of Monterey, Tennessee was one of five passengers in the vehicle and was manifestly under the influence. Wilson reportedly stated that he had “shot-up meth, heroin, Fentanyl, and smoked marijuana,” when asked what he had taken on that day.
Upon searching Wilson, law enforcement found an egg-shaped container with a number of “baggies containing stated meth, heroin, and Fentanyl inside separate baggies.” A search of the vehicle returned a backpack with scales and two syringes, including one containing a brown liquid believed to be drugs. Wilson reportedly took ownership of all the illicit materials.
At press time, Wilson remains in the Knox County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. He is charged with public intoxication, two counts of possession of a controlled substance first-degree, importing heroin, importing Fentanyl, trafficking in a controlled substance first-degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, Wilson could face decades in prison.
