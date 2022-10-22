Ribbon cutting for new Southeast Knox campus

Local, state and federal officials helped cut the ribbon during an Oct. 12 ceremony celebrating the opening of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College’s new campus in Barbourville. 

 Mountain Advocate Media

Forcht Group of Kentucky Founder, Chairman and CEO Terry Forcht and his wife, Marion Forcht, were recognized recently for helping make the new Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College campus in Barbourville a reality.

The new Barbourville campus is housed in the former Barbourville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. This is a $2.5 million facility formerly owned by the Forcht Group, which was donated to KCEOC Community Action Partnership.

Forchts presented with plaque

A plaque of appreciation was presented to Terry and Marion Forcht, which was accepted by Forcht Bank Market President for Corbin and Barbourville Corey Chesnut. Above, Chesnut presents the plaque to Terry Forcht during a private ceremony later that day.