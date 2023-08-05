Laura Agnes Townsley Stacey was born September 8th, 1929 in Barnyard, Kentucky. Her parents were John A. and Julia B. Smith Townsley. She was one of fifteen children and as she says, “was born in the middle of them all!”

Stacey’s earliest memories of home was when she was three years old. She recalls her grandfather, James Lewis Townsley, was there at home with a broken hip, which he eventually died from at the age of 94. Every time she would walk past his bed, he would pat her on the head. Throughout his life, he and Stacey’s father had delivered around nine hundred babies in the area. She still treasures his old doctor bag and books of the children he delivered birth’s records. She is proud of the fact that he knew how to cure hiccups, he used a sterile stainless steel knife to remove cancers, and he used natural remedies to cure many other ailments.

