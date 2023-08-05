Laura Agnes Townsley Stacey was born September 8th, 1929 in Barnyard, Kentucky. Her parents were John A. and Julia B. Smith Townsley. She was one of fifteen children and as she says, “was born in the middle of them all!”
Stacey’s earliest memories of home was when she was three years old. She recalls her grandfather, James Lewis Townsley, was there at home with a broken hip, which he eventually died from at the age of 94. Every time she would walk past his bed, he would pat her on the head. Throughout his life, he and Stacey’s father had delivered around nine hundred babies in the area. She still treasures his old doctor bag and books of the children he delivered birth’s records. She is proud of the fact that he knew how to cure hiccups, he used a sterile stainless steel knife to remove cancers, and he used natural remedies to cure many other ailments.
Another fond memory was learning one of the first words she ever learned to spell. The word coffee was visible on a coffee can hanging on the kitchen wall beside the old wood stove. Still today, spelling c-o-f-f-e-e brings a smile to her face. She also clearly remembers in Momma and Poppa’s room, a picture which hung over the crib bed that read, “Don’t hump over or or slump down like a scarecrow, but sit erect like the Universal Girl.” Stacey explained, “It showed the universal girl sitting there so neat and pretty. It gave me warm feelings and it was like it was telling me to imitate that girl.”
Childhood fun was certainly different from today. Stacey learned to milk a cow by the age of six. She remembers having to share a doll with her five sisters. They got one to share about every year. She recalls playing hide and seek, passing around a rubber ball in games, and playing Auntie Over where a ball was thrown over a house to see if it could be caught on the other side. Stacey admitted that she once tried to ride a bicycle at the age of ten, but was unsuccessful. She did eventually learn to ride a bicycle, but she never owned one. The boys did, but the girls only had needles and thread to play with. Back then, Stacy looked forward to going to church. However, they only held church services every fourth Sunday because of lack of transportation.
Her first trip to Barbourville was in Uncle Lewis’s horse drawn wagon. She was allowed to go help get larger stashes of needed supplies such as lard, beans, flour, and the basics. Her Uncle Lewis’s little daughter, Alice, went with them. Stacey shook her head, “My dad bought me a nickel’s worth of bubble gum and I went to sleep coming home and lost it. I just knew little Alice had got it. Of course, there were no lights to look for it.”
Her first year of school was in a one room school on Hinkle Branch. Ms. Terry was her teacher. Once during a flood, she and the neighbor children rode a mule to get through the flood water and then walked the rest of the two and a half mile trip to get to school. From first through eighth grades, she attended the Jackson two room school.
In high school, Stacey’s family moved to Indiana for six months. That was long enough for her to play on the basketball team for a semester. After that, she moved across from where the RECC is currently. That’s when she acquired her first boyfriend. She chuckled, “This guy had been in the Army or Navy one. We just sat on the grass over there on campus at Knox Central and talked when we got a break and that was all there was to it. Well, except he did go to church with me once.”
Back then, the children who were stronger healthwise worked outside in the fields and the weaker ones learned skills for working inside the home. Stacey’s dad sold mining timber. She was able to help him cut logs with a crosscut saw and stack the wood to sell. “As my friend used to say, I was a tough old gal,” Stacey grinned.
Her last year of high school just happened to be the first year of the Daniel Boone Festival. Some of Stacey’s friends were allowed to leave school to go help with the festival. “We marched in a group like we were cheerleaders around the courthouse.” Back then, Homer Lee hosted the Hog Calling and Hazel Smith won the Husband Calling. Stacey graduated high school in 1948. She commented, “I had good grades, but I don’t think I won any honors at Knox Central.”
She was able to complete seven hours at Union College with her sister May. Then, without funds to continue, she began to try to find a job. Mr. Jimmy Bright was the Knox County Superintendent at the time. He allowed Stacey to use an Emergency Certificate to teach. Since she didn’t own a vehicle, Stacey would ride a little passenger bus to town from her home in Girdler. Then, connected with another little passenger bus across Smokey to a little school called Wells. “This little school didn’t have any more than 20 to 30 students, but to have to get there with two transportations and then I got there one morning, somebody had been in the schoolhouse and had pooped in the desk drawer. I just told my mom, ‘I’m not going back!’ I didn’t even count that on my years for retirement because it was so disgusting.’”
For the next few years, Stacey helped by filling in for teachers. She first finished out the year for Ruth Stacey at Bull Creek. Next, she finished the year at Disappointment for Mrs. Edith Farmer who had broken her leg. Finally, she taught a couple years at Hammonds Fork in a one room before the rules changed and she had to have a teaching degree to continue.
In 1950, she married Charlie Stacey. Their first child, Ralph (who was named after Charlie’s good friend Ralph Chadwell) was born in 1951. Her daughter, Julia Belle (named after Stacey’s mother), was born in 1953. While they were still young, she decided to go back to college to complete a teaching degree. She admitted, “I spent many a night burning a coal oil lamp while doing my lessons.”
Unfortunately, Stacey lost her son Ralph in 1974 at the young age of 24 in a swimming accident. His daughter was only ten weeks old at the time. Today, Stacey cherishes her son’s daughter, Laura, and the two granddaughters that she has given birth to.
“In 1966, when I got my degree, I got to go to New Bethel to teach,” Stacey exclaimed! “They had a gym and four classrooms! Stella B. Smith taught first and second grade, I taught third and fourth, Marie Chesnut taught fifth and sixth, and Earl Smith taught seventh and eighth grades.”
Stacey didn’t stop there with her education. She continued on to receive a Master’s Degree in Reading Specialist and a Rank I in Library Science. After retirement, she returned to the school system as a substitute teacher for a couple years. With all the years in education, Stacey noted, “I’ve still been retired more years than I taught.” When asked if she found that student behavior had changed over the years, she declared, “Oh Lord, completely! I only used a paddle one time and I’d rather I didn’t do it now. Back in the day, Mr. Hoppie came to school to tell Bible stories. Then, Mrs. Walstead took his place.”
When she was still in the classroom, Mrs. Stacey was able to take her students on a field trip to her house for a picnic. “It was about two good miles by the way the crow flies,” She explained. Stacey led them over gravel roads and walked a good distance through the woods. She admitted, “I wouldn’t even try that today!”
Last year, Stacey was named the Grand Marshall of the Daniel Boone Festival because of the widespread love and respect the community holds for this long-time school teacher. She is a member of the ARH Auxiliary and the Daniel Boone Festival Committee.
In a little over a month, Mrs. Stacey will be 94 years old. She noted, “I live a quiet life. I’m looking at having to have a heart valve replaced.” Yet, she still grows a vegetable garden and works in the flower garden. And if she wants to, she can still sew and make quilts. She recently made a nine piece full/queen quilt top.
When asked what motto she lives by, Stacy replied, “My father always said, ‘Do all the good you can, for everyone you can, as long as you can.’ and I do try to always do that.”
