This photo appeared this week on a Facebook site I am on. I couldn’t believe it, but I knew at least three of the people shown in the photo. It was a photo of several people I knew in Heidrick where I lived until I was 12 years old. It was an old photo from the 1960’s. The people on the right side of the of the photo are left to right are Ersel Martin, Claudia Martin his wife, and Diana Martin his daughter. The older woman may be Claudia’s mother. The women on the left side of the photo were not identified. Being a pillar of the community, Ersel was a Veteran, a school bus driver, and ran a grocery store for many years. He bought the first color TV in Heidrick. The photo shows the home of Bob Koeler in the background. I’d like to thank Steve Valentine for posting this photo and for answering my questions. Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com and on Facebook.
