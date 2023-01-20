One thing that never changes is that things change, everyday. Whether that be circumstances, situations, or even the ever evolving world around us, nothing stays the same. One can argue that society has changed drastically over the last 10 to 20 years.
Have you ever heard the saying “things sure have changed since I was a kid”? Sure, we have all seen hard times in our lives, however, it seems that the youth of today face unprecedented challenges, or at least at an unprecedented rate. For some youth, it can seem that there is little to hope for, or be hopeful about.
That is where ‘The Sapling Center’ is trying to make a difference in the young people they serve. “Our goal is to show our kids there is better” says Lisa Potter, who is the Program Manager at the Sapling Center which is located in the court square in Barbourville, Kentucky. Potter has a goal in mind in the work that is being done within her program, as she says “we want to show these kids that they can do better and things can get better.”
Along with Tammy Potter and Eron Rice, who both serve as Community Support Associates, the Sapling Center is trying to build a foundation for transitional youth in the area as they begin to become young adults. It’s not an easy job, however, for this staff, it is a worthwhile one. It is also a job that the staff have dedicated themselves to achieve success, through their kids’ success.
The Sapling Center is a program that focuses on youth aged 14 to 25 in developing skills such as behavioral intervention, behavioral support, interpersonal skills, as well as crisis coping skills. They also provide food, showers, clothes, laundry and can help with getting connections for housing. The program operates under the behavioral health company Kentucky River Community Care.
Young people can also receive services such as therapy, case management, and community support within or with partners of the program. The Sapling Center also provides youth with a safe place to go while also feeling like they belong to a community. A place where they can know that they matter by making lifelong friends as well as feeling like they are part of a family, regardless of their living situation.
The Sapling Center provides games, computers, art, music, as well as many other activities. During the summer, young people can also go on trips as well as participate in many other learning activities through many organizations that work alongside the program. They accept new applications everyday.
Even in uncertain times, young people can find stability and hope. They can find a way to a brighter future. As their slogan says, ‘Our branches may be young, but our roots are deep.’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.