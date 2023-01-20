The Sapling Center staff

Sapling Center Staff (L-R) Program Manager - Lisa Potter, CSA - Eron Rice, CSA - Tammy Potter.  PHOTO BY LARRY SPICER

One thing that never changes is that things change, everyday. Whether that be circumstances, situations, or even the ever evolving world around us, nothing stays the same. One can argue that society has changed drastically over the last 10 to 20 years.

Have you ever heard the saying “things sure have changed since I was a kid”? Sure, we have all seen hard times in our lives, however, it seems that the youth of today face unprecedented challenges, or at least at an unprecedented rate. For some youth, it can seem that there is little to hope for, or be hopeful about.

