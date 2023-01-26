Milo Salgado

Hermilo Salgado is the owner of Two Amigos Mexican Restaurant

Obviously, Two Amigos was named before Hermilo Salgado realized just how many friends he would make when he opened the restaurant nearly 20 years ago. Many will be shocked to learn the transformation that has taken place in Salgado’s personal life, the lives of his family, and the lives of others since its beginning.  

“I learned to cook because he grew up poor,” Salgado admitted.  His father couldn’t work because he had had a surgery and remained sick.  So, at the age of six, Salgado watched how his mother and grandmother cooked everything.  Then he explained, “I would have to go from door to door to every house in town saying, ‘Would you like to buy some tamales, soups,’ or whatever they had made.”

Recommended for you