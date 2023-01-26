Obviously, Two Amigos was named before Hermilo Salgado realized just how many friends he would make when he opened the restaurant nearly 20 years ago. Many will be shocked to learn the transformation that has taken place in Salgado’s personal life, the lives of his family, and the lives of others since its beginning.
“I learned to cook because he grew up poor,” Salgado admitted. His father couldn’t work because he had had a surgery and remained sick. So, at the age of six, Salgado watched how his mother and grandmother cooked everything. Then he explained, “I would have to go from door to door to every house in town saying, ‘Would you like to buy some tamales, soups,’ or whatever they had made.”
“People sometimes get angry because it takes a while for their food to come out, but it’s because we cook everything fresh daily. We do not serve frozen food,” Salgado assures. He personally trains each new chef individually so that they will be able to make quality dishes.
Salgado has lived in many different places, but insists that Barbourville is home because this is where he got saved. Not only did it change his life, but the lives of his children. He introduced a son, Milo, that admitted he used to sneak out of his house to go and drink with his friends. But, there came a day of reckoning where Salgado had to discipline his son. Salgado reminded Milo, “The Bible says to honor your father and mother. Don’t do it for me, do it for yourself and for God so that you will be blessed.”
That son’s life has now completely changed. He works daily in the restaurant and successfully raises his own family. Salgado illustrated, “You can bend a young branch of a tree and cause the growth to change directions, but when the tree has grown the branch will not bend so easily. You need to discipline children while they are young.”
Salgado says that people come to Two Amigos and ask him why he doesn’t open a bar. He remarked he knows the problems with bars. He used to work in one in South Carolina. People come in drunk and want you to serve them more. That causes real problems. The customer gets angry, starts to fight, and they use bad language. “ I used to be the same way.” Salgado shakes his head and admits, “I was crazy back then! I drank, I did drugs, I was mean to my family. My wife and I fought everyday and my children saw it.” However, when Salgado became a Christian, his whole life changed. His family now sees the transition. Therefore, it has changed their direction also. He says it’s not about making more money, but about making better food for a family atmosphere.
Before he was saved, Salgado said he thought he had so many close friends. He would buy them all beers at the bar and in return they would hug him. However, when he stopped buying the beers, there were no true friends around. Now, when he goes to church, Salgado says people hug him in real love and the feeling just cannot be explained.
Recently, folks in Barbourville began to worry that Two Amigos was planning to relocate to London, Kentucky because Salgado opened a second restaurant there called, “El Pescador.” However, Salgado was quick to dissolve that concern. He explained that he opened the second restaurant for his children. They wanted to follow in his footsteps and be successful in the restaurant business as he has been and help others. They exclaimed, “We want to do what you do!”
The translation of “El Pescador” is The Fisherman. It’s no secret to his customers that Salgado loves to fish. He is sponsored by Coca-Cola in fishing tournaments. Salgado uses the money that he earns from that sponsorship to help others. When asked how good he was at fishing, he responded with a chuckle, “Fish don’t like Mexicans! No seriously, sometimes I do well and sometimes I don’t. Fishing is different every time.” He continued, “I always wear a shirt that reads Team Jesus. The guys laugh at me and ask me if I think the shirt will help me to win. I respond, ‘No with Jesus I already won.’”
With the money that he earns, Salgado helps build houses in America and other countries. He has donated items to flood victims in several states. He sponsors fundraisers for the sick and for local schools. Basically, he helps where he sees a real need. His motto is: “If the good Lord blesses you, you bless somebody else!”
In addition to the fishing tournaments, Salgado has a Spanish YouTube Channel called “Fishing with Milo.” While fishing, Salgado witnesses in Spanish to kids back in Mexico. Frequently, he goes into cities to witness homeless people. He provides them with basic necessities. Then, with their approval, Salgado films the homeless telling the story of how they went down the wrong path. They caution the kids to not do as they have done.
No matter how many restaurants he may open, Salgado says he will never move from Barbourville. He loves all the people so much, it’s safe, and the best place to raise a family. Safety is a major concern because a few years ago, he went back to Mexico to visit his mother and father. He was kidnapped and had a gun placed to his head. Salgado feels fortunate because he came back out alive. Even after giving the kidnappers money, many do not live. Salgado warns, “If you visit Mexico, stay in the resorts. If you don’t, you won’t make it back alive.” He lost his mother during the Covid outbreak. His father now comes to visit him here in Barbourville. Salgado says he will never be able to return to Mexico. It’s just not safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.