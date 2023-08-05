Joyce Willis remembers her mother teaching her to sew by hand when she was only around five years old. She started learning to sew by sewing quilt squares together by hand.

By the time she was nine years old, she had made her first quilt top. She chuckled, “I couldn’t even reach the treadle, so I would stretch my foot down and hit the highest part when it came up and then the highest point on the other side in order to make my doll dresses from sewing scraps to get used to the machine.”

