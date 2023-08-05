Joyce Willis remembers her mother teaching her to sew by hand when she was only around five years old. She started learning to sew by sewing quilt squares together by hand.
By the time she was nine years old, she had made her first quilt top. She chuckled, “I couldn’t even reach the treadle, so I would stretch my foot down and hit the highest part when it came up and then the highest point on the other side in order to make my doll dresses from sewing scraps to get used to the machine.”
Joyce’s sister Pauline has a similar story. By the age of nine, Pauline could sew a quilt top by hand. She remembers learning to sew around the age of three or four years old. She fondly recalls once she completely made her own dress in one day’s time by cutting out the pattern, sewing it together, and having it ready to put on when her momma came home that evening.
Their mother, Ethel, also taught them both to embroider and crochet. They certainly put those skills to good use over the years. However, Carpal Tunnel prevents them from doing so today.
The sisters remember the day their mother bought her first electric sewing machine in the 1950’s. A man from the Singer Office in Middlesboro came to their front porch, assembled a cabinet, and demonstrated several different styles of machines on it. Because it was a different type of machine than their mother was used to, the fellow had to teach her how to sew on the one she purchased.
Joyce began a commercial business of machine quilting for people who brought their own quilt tops in 1986 at the home her father, Amos, had previously built. Ten years later, Pauline took over the shop in 1996. She has been making Daniel Boone Festival costumes since that time. Folks from all around still stop in to buy Daniel Boone Dresses for babies to adult women (which come with a bonnet), crinolines, or boy’s Daniel Boone outfits. In addition, there are many hand sewn quilts for sale that were made from feed sacks.
Recently, Pauline has added an inside/outside yard sale to her business. She brings items outside to sell when weather permits. Otherwise, customers are welcome from 9-5 to come shop inside. You can still find them at 2 Crestline Drive, North KY 11 in Cannon, Kentucky.
