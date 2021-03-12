A Harlan County woman is behind bars after attempting to make away with over $500 in merchandise.
Barbourville Police Officer Clay Helton was heading into the Barbourville Walmart while off-duty when a woman came running out with a cart full of items.
Lynora Campbell, 45, was reportedly screaming and cussing at Walmart workers from loss prevention behind her. Helton approached Campbell and walked her back into the store to the loss prevention office. Officers Eric Martin and Karl Middleton arrived to arrest Campbell.
Walmart employees informed police that she had tried to leave with stolen goods valued at $805.05 and that she had previously been banned from the store.
During her arrest, Campbell is said to have begun fighting with officers in a confined space. She reportedly kicked at the officers and caused herself and them to fall to the ground. During the scuffle, she allegedly threw a baggie containing suspected meth. The suspected drugs prompted a search of Campbell that located a meth pipe sticking out of her bra. She reportedly told the police she didn’t mean to throw the baggie but was instead trying to move it to where her pipe was.
Campbell was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where she remains on a $5,000 bond as of press time. She is charged with theft valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, menacing, second degree disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second degree criminal trespassing.
Campbell was arraigned on Monday and scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 16.
