A triumvirate of Knox Countians are charged with burglary following their arrest on June 2.
Barbourville Police received a call around 10:45 p.m. stating that people had previously broken into a residence and that the property owners believed the culprits had returned. Officers met with the owners before proceeding to the location.
Officers Karl Middleton, Raymond Fuson, and Eric Martin arrived at the scene and observed two male subjects flee up an embankment. Martin located Kirby Taylor, 43, lying in tall grass in an effort to hide.
Middleton and Fuson pursued George Allen, 33, into a wooded area. According to his citation, when the officers approached Allen, he entered a “fighting posture.” A brief scuffle then ensued wherein Allen reportedly sustained a laceration to his head. Once Allen and Taylor where in custody, Allen informed the officers a third individual was inside the residence.
Citations from the incident state that police issued several verbal commands for anyone inside to come out. Shortly after, K-9 Officer Chaby was deployed and lead officers to a bedroom where they discovered Jennifer Gray, 45, hiding under covers and clothing. She was detained and officers began a search of the area.
Inside the home, police reportedly found luggage filled with items from around the residence near the door. Taylor’s citation notes “the entire house was ransacked.” Reported damage included a broken window, destroyed ceiling tiles, and walls with holes in them. The various items were said to be destined for resale. All three suspects reportedly admitted to stealing from the residence before and selling the items in another county.
Gray and Allen reportedly told law enforcement that a car belonging to Taylor was parked at Springfield Baptist Church. Taylor’s citation states that he informed the officers a friend had dropped him off. Police located the vehicle in question and discovered suspected meth, marijuana, Gabapentin, and items from the house. Gray is said to have claimed ownership of a purse in the vehicle that contained the illicit items.
The trio were all arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. All three are charged with third and second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief. Taylor was charged with first-degree fleeing police while Allen faces a second-degree fleeing charge and was charged with resisting arrest. Allen had spent 180 days in jail for a January burglary and had just been released on May 20. Gray faces charges of possession of a controlled substance in the first and third-degree and marijuana.
All three suspects are held on $25,000 bonds. Allen had been sentenced to 360 days earlier in the year, with half conditional for two years. A preliminary hearing is set for June 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.