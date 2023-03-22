Three Knox Countians have been arrested and charged in the kidnapping of three small children in Missouri about nine hours away from Barbourville.
According to Lee County (Miss.) Sheriff Jim Johnson, Douglas Mills, 52 of Barbourville, Ky., and two female accomplices, later identified as Vanessa Hensley Cox and Shelia Michelle Hood forced their way into a Shannon, Miss. Home on Tuesday, March 7 when Cox allegedly kidnapped his three biological grandchildren at gunpoint. The group attempted to take the children to Kentucky but was apprehended by Tennessee Highway Patrol, who pulled their vehicle over near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line.
“The children are safe and now in child protective custody,” Sheriff Johnson said after the arrest in Tennessee.
All three – Mills, Cox and Hood – waived extradition and were returned to Lee County (Miss.) on Friday, March 17 after they were held in the Campbell County (Tenn.) Detention Center. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies traveled to Jacksboro, Tenn. to transport the accused back to Missouri.
According to an article published by The Daily Journal in Tupelo, Miss., about 9 a.m. on March 7 Mills arrived at his daughter’s house, where he allegedly forced his way into the home, and took his grandchildren, ages 2, 6 and 8, by gunpoint. According to the same article, the mother remained calm and gave law enforcement a description of Mills’ vehicle and where he was likely headed with the children. Tennessee Highway Patrol apprehended Mills, Cox and Hood about 15 miles before the state line in Tennessee.
On Sunday, March 19, the three appeared before Lee County Justice Court Judge Phyllis Dye. Mills is charged with breaking and entering an inhabited dwelling and three counts of kidnapping. A sentence of 25 years is possible for the breaking and entering charge, and under Missouri state law, a charge of kidnapping can carry up to a life sentence if convicted.
Mills’ alleged accomplices, Cox and Hood, were each charged with one count of kidnapping.
Mills’ bond was set at $1 million. “Due to the seriousness of the charges, I will be setting your bond at $1 million,” Judge Dye said, according to The Daily Journal.
The bond was set at $250,000 each for Cox and Hood. After the judge levied the bond, Hood said, “I have breast cancer and need to get home to put my affairs in order,” and went on to ask “will they 10% that?” Her question refers to paying the bond via a bail bond company, who will post bond as long as the accused can put up 10% of the bond, in this case, $25,000. If the bond is posted, Hood would be allowed to return to Kentucky on the promise that she would return to Lee County, Miss. for court hearings.
No further information was made known regarding motive or Mills’ relationship to Cox and Hood. The Daily Journal noted that Sheriff Johnson said all three suspects have been cooperative with law enforcement.
Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.
