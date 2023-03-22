Three charged with kidnapping
Douglas Mills.jpg

Douglas Mills, Barbourville, Ky.
Cox.jpeg

Vanessa Hensley Cox, Flat Lick, Ky.
Hood.jpeg

Shelia Michelle Hood, Gray, Ky.

Three Knox Countians have been arrested and charged in the kidnapping of three small children in Missouri about nine hours away from Barbourville.

According to Lee County (Miss.) Sheriff Jim Johnson, Douglas Mills, 52 of Barbourville, Ky., and two female accomplices, later identified as Vanessa Hensley Cox and Shelia Michelle Hood forced their way into a Shannon, Miss. Home on Tuesday, March 7 when Cox allegedly kidnapped his three biological grandchildren at gunpoint. The group attempted to take the children to Kentucky but was apprehended by Tennessee Highway Patrol, who pulled their vehicle over near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line.

