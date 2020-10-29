A trio who were arrested in late April were indicted last week by the Knox County Grand Jury after the vehicle they were pulled over in yielded a quarter-pound of meth, a gun, and various drug paraphernalia.
Jana Couch and Kevin Riley of Barbourville, and Elvis Hall of Flat Lick were indicted on multiple charges including first degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones initiated a traffic stop in the early hours of April 27 after he witnessed a vehicle crossing the center line of South KY 11. Couch, the driver, was indicted for careless driving and promoting contraband after she brought methamphetamine into the Knox County Detention Center.
Hall and Riley were arrested during the stop for a having active warrants. In addition to the trafficking and possession charges, the two men were also each indicted on a first-degree persistent felony offender charge.
Couch was released on May 5 on a $10,000 surety bond with home incarceration. She was arrested again on October 4 for driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released back to home incarceration after posting a $2,500 surety bond.
Elvis Hall was released on August 8 after posting a $10,000 bond with bail credit. Kevin Riley remains in custody with a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
