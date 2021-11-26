Three Knox Countians were among those indicted by the Laurel County grand jury this month.
Jeffery Mills, 37, of Barbourville was indicted for flagrant non-support and as a second-degree persistent felony offender.
Jason Jones, 42, of Barbourville was indicted on four drug charges from August 23. They include possession of a controlled substance in the first and third degrees, possession of a controlled substance in an improper container, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Natosha Rains, 25, of Barbourville was indicted along with a London man for trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia on August 18. Rains was also indicted for tampering with physical evidence for putting a bag of methamphetamine in in a vehicle’s floorboard. Calvin Sizemore, 25, of London was also indicted as a first degree persistent felony offender.
