Three people were arrested late Friday night after the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a reckless driver on Ky 229.
Deputies located the vehicle on US 25E traveling almost 10 mph under the speed limit. The 2500 GMC swerved and braked hard multiple times after deputies made initial contact.
After initiating a traffic stop, deputies noticed a syringe laying in plain sight. The driver, Andrew Evans, 29, had a Tennessee ID but no license. He reportedly told law enforcement that his license was suspended and that he had an active Kentucky warrant. Evans’ lack of a license and the visible needle gave deputies cause to search the vehicle.
Deputies asked the vehicle’s occupants to step out. In the front passenger seat was Ashley Ricker, 38, who was arrested after needles and a pipe fell to the ground when she stepped out. The other passenger, Donald Roberts, 42, was said to appear passed out in the back seat. Roberts was asked to step out as the others had stated they were taking him to the hospital. As he exited the vehicle, deputies noted a large amount of cash in his wallet and in the back seat. Roberts was placed under arrest.
A search of the vehicle yielded a large sum of money, more needles, suspected meth and marijuana, and small baggies used for distribution.
All three were taken to the Knox County Detention Center and charged with possession and trafficking a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Evans was also charged with driving on a suspended license. Ricker would later be caught attempting to flush suspected drugs down a toilet at the Detention Center. She was also charged with tampering with physical evidence and first degree promoting contraband. All three were released on O.R. (own recognizance) bonds the next morning. They were arraigned Monday and set for preliminary hearings on March 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.