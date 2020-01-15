Four people charged in the December 2019 robbery of A&B Quickstop on Ky. 225 appeared before a judge Tuesday.
Video surveillance of the robbery lead police to arrest Alex Toothman and Russell Toothman in December. As the case unfolded, it became apparent more people may have been involved. “He talked to a lot of people and a lot of the interviews and stuff and statements peoples got, led him to the inside,” said Knox County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Carl Frith in a statement to WYMT Mountain News.
The additional information lead to the arrest of Courtney Simpson and Jennifer Gray on January 6. In a televised interview, Gray and Simpson maintained their innocence in the robbery.
During Tuesday’s court appearance, testimony from Alex Toothman exonerated Russell Toothman, leading to all charges being dismissed with no prejudice.
Alex Toothman is scheduled to appear before a Knox grand jury on January 24. Simpson and Gray are scheduled to appear before a Knox grand jury on January 28.
