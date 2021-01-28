Denise Epperson.jpg

Denise Epperson

Two Londoners were arrested in Corbin Tuesday morning after Knox County Sheriff’s deputies received a tip from a “reliable source.”

Deputies were informed around 10 a.m. that Denise and Paul Epperson had illegal narcotics in their possession. When deputies made contact with the pair in their vehicle at Ollies Bargain Outlet, both appeared “distracted” and began to reach into areas of the car that police couldn’t see. Both were asked to exit the car for the safety of the deputies and themselves. 

The Eppersons gave consent to search the vehicle leading to deputies discovering three bags of suspected meth. Several Suboxone tablets were also found within reach of both the passenger and driver. Both suspects were taken to the Sheriff’s Department where a pill bottle containing oxycodone was discovered in Paul Epperson’s waist band. 

Paul Epperson.jpg

Paul Epperson

Both Eppersons were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center around 3 p.m. They are charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree. Denise Epperson was given a $25,000 surety bond while no bond decision has been made on Paul Epperson as of press time. 

