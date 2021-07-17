A Flat Lick man indicted on federal drug and firearm charges has entered a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Kenneth Tolliver, 58, initially plead not guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possessing firearms as a convicted felon. Tolliver moved for a new arraignment hearing that was held last Friday. A plea agreement was announced where he would plead guilty to one count of distributing meth while the remaining charges would be dismissed.
The plea agreement states that between February 2018 and January 2021, Tolliver conspired to distribute more than 500 grams of meth in Knox, Bell, and Laurel Counties. Tolliver was an occupant during three traffic stops during that timeframe where both meth and firearms were recovered. Law enforcement also conducted operations to buy meth from Tolliver five times in 2020.
As of press time, prosecutors have filed a brief in support of the agreement. The court has not yet accepted or denied the plea deal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.