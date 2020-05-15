Barbourville Tourism held a socially-distanced meeting at city hall Monday afternoon, May 11.
The board approved the budget submitted to the city and received a report from the director.
The meeting began with the board voting to approve the budget as submitted to the city. They also voted to transfer money form the barbeque event to a fund for repairing the tourism building roof.
In a report to the board, Director Denise Wainscott spoke about a meeting she’d had with the state tourism commission on April 27. One thing that was discussed was a potential reopening of tourism in stages beginning at the end of August. Tourism events are unlikely though June.
On festivals and large events, the word from the state was to wait as long as possible. One state official said it was a “long shot” for the state fair to occur. Concerning the Daniel Boone Festival, of which the tourism board is a major sponsor, Wainscott said “I just don’t know.” She remains hopeful some version of the canoe/kayak race will happen in September.
