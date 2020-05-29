Falling prey to restrictions implemented during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, Barbourville Tourism has taken a hit as all spring and summer events were canceled. Any event scheduled for the fall or early winter is still in question with limitations on social gatherings.
One unforeseen consequence of the blow to Tourism’s plans was the dissolution of the agreement between the City of Barbourville and Union College to fund the position of Tourism Director.
According to Union College President Dr. Marcia Hawkins and Barbourville City Mayor David Thompson, the partnership began in 2012 after the college approached Thompson about co-funding, essentially combining the city’s existing Tourism Director position with the college’s External Relations position. The agreement saw Denise Wainscott come on board as Tourism Director following former director Betty Cole’s retirement.
“Being new to the area, it seemed to me that such a partnership would have many advantages to both the City and to Union,” said Hawkins in a statement to The Mountain Advocate. “The Mayor agreed, and the partnership has been very beneficial.”
Hawkins went on to say, “It is my understanding that, given the current environment, with external initiatives on hold or in question, the Tourism Commission felt it was a good time to review the partnership. They requested termination of the existing agreement effective May 31 in order to give consideration to how best to approach Tourism going forward. I agreed.”
Citing a long history of working closely with Barbourville Tourism, Thompson said, “Back in the spring when we started planning for our summer and fall events, we were abruptly shut down. After a couple of months of being shut down, the board recently made the decision to discuss the future of Tourism and the partnership with Union College. At that time, the Board made the decision to dissolve the current partnership with Union College, but with hopes of renegotiating a future partnership with the college in the very near future once tourism in the state starts to open back up where we can begin to plan the future.”
The termination of the agreement also meant an end to an era of Denise Wainscott’s watch as Tourism Director. Since taking the reins, Wainscott worked with her board to add multiple events and festivals over the years, including the Barbeque Festival and Cook-off that drew participants from around the country, to an annual kayak race and just recently, ice skating on Court Square for the first time.
“I have enjoyed my time serving as the Barbourville Tourism Director, working with volunteers and leaders to expand festivals and events,” Wainscott told The Mountain Advocate on Tuesday. “Tourism is an important economic driver for our city and county. The infrastructure is still there for continued success.”
Asked about the Tourism Commission’s decision to end the agreement with the college, board member Randell Young said in regard to Wainscott, “She’s been active and has done a good job. Certainly right now, Tourism is not able to be very active.” Young also expressed his desire to see tourism get back in gear when it’s safe to do so. “I don’t know down the road what will happen.”
