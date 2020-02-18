After a slow January, the Barbourville Tourism Commission is preparing to kick things into gear. Several events are set for spring with more to come.
The Knox County Farmers Market and Knox Street Thunder return in April and will run through October. The Barbourville Easter Egg Hunt will take place on April 11 and April will also see the return of the Red Bud Festival for two days, sponsored by the Knox County Extension Office. After being pushed back, the Cumberland River Challenge canoe and kayak race will take place on April 25.
The Commission also accepted a report from the director highlighting the upcoming events and accepted a bid to repair a leak in the tourism office’s roof.
Knox County is scheduled to host this year’s Leadership Tri-County Banquet, the group has booked First Baptist Church as the venue for the March 24 event.
