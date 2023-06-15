The Barbourville Women's Study Club together with Sleep in Heavenly Peace collaborated on an event to benefit many children throughout Barbourville and Knox County.
Working with various businesses and organizations in Barbourville, the Barbourville Women’s Study Club raised money to build numerous beds to be given away.
On Saturday June 10, many people within the community come together to help build these beds that will be distributed to children in need throughout Knox County.
This was made possible through the organization, Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
SHP is a non-profit organization that has multiple chapters throughout the country who take donations to build beds for needy families at no cost to the families.
