A Barbourville man was handed over to United States Marshals Service after an incident at the Barbourville McDonald’s last Tuesday.
A criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court in London details allegations against 47-year-old Randall Roark of Barbourville. The affidavit from Barbourville Police and DEA Task Force Officer Adam Townsley lays out probable cause to bring federal drug and firearm charges against Roark.
Townsley’s affidavit states that on November 23, Officer Karl Middleton conducted a traffic stop on Roark’s vehicle after witnessing a traffic violation. Running Roark’s plates also revealed an active arrest warrant.
After checking Roark’s license to confirm his identity, Middleton asked him out of the vehicle and opened the door for him. At that time, Roark reportedly put the car in gear and drug Middleton a shirt distance before the officer was able to get the car back into park. While Middleton was fighting to get the car stopped to prevent himself from being ran over, Roark reportedly began to assault him.
Roark reportedly continued to fight with Middleton once the car was stopped, but Middleton was able to wrestle him out of the vehicle and ultimately get handcuffs on him. When Middleton pulled Roark from the car, a glass pipe and digital scales fell from Roark’s person.
Once Roark was in custody, law enforcement recovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun between the driver’s seat and door. A second firearm was found in the car’s console along with approximately 67.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Roark was taken to a medical facility due to suspected drug use where he refused a drug test. A review of Roark’s criminal record found that he is a convicted felon and had previously been sentenced to two years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also sentenced to 12 years in prison for a 2008 burglary.
Townsley concludes in the affidavit that there is probable cause to charge Roark with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offence. Roark was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and has been lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center since his arrest. He is set for a hearing on December 3.
