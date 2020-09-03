A man and woman were arrested early Saturday morning by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department after their vehicle was observed swerving and travelling well below the speed limit.
Deputy Bobby Jones conducted a traffic stop after he witnessed the 2018 KIA crossing the yellow line on KY 1304. Jones noted the strong smell of alcohol emanating from the car and asked the adult occupants to step out.
The 21 year old driver, Andrew Baker of Loyall, told Jones he had drank “four or five beers.” Passenger Brittney Horton of Middlesboro stated she had taken shots at a wedding earlier that day. Both offenders showed signs of impairment during the investigation.
Also in the vehicle were two juvenile males. Jones was unable to breathalyze or take blood and urine from the accused due to having to wait on another officer to retrieve the minors. The police report notes a near two hour difference between when the initial violation occurred and the arrest were made.
Horton was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place. Baker was given a DUI first and a third degree unlawful transaction with a minor charge relating to the two juveniles. Both were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.
