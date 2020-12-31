A Barbourville man was arrested Saturday night after he was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt. The stop would lead police to a home with an exploded meth lab in the kitchen.
Kentucky State Trooper Sydney Wagner observed a 2019 Ram 1500 traveling on North Main Street driven by Douglas Simmons, 24. Wagner conducted a stop for a seatbelt violation and found that Simmons was unable to produce his driver’s license or insurance card.
Wagner asked Simmons to exit the vehicle and to perform field sobriety tests due to his bloodshot and constricted eyes. Simmons was asked for consent to search the vehicle but refused. Barbourville Police Officer Karl Middleton then contacted Officer Eric Martin who would later arrive with his K-9 partner Chaby.
Chaby searched around the vehicle and gave an alert to the driver’s side and rear doors. Officer Josh Lawson was able to locate 7.5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine on a scale in the center console of the truck.
Middleton took Simmons to the Barbourville Police Department for an interview. There, Simmons provided written consent to search his residence for more suspected meth. He also stated that the kitchen of his residence was a meth lab that had exploded and had not been used for three weeks.
Middleton took Simmons to the residence where they joined Wagner, Martin, Lawson and Officers Chase Henson and Hunter Luttrell in conducting a search. The officers found, on a coffee table in the living room, an unknown amount of more suspected meth, two sets of digital scales, and three glass pipes. They also located a large amount of cash.
Inside the couch was another pipe with a crystal-like substance inside of it. Between the cushions was a small bag containing more of the suspected meth. A gallon size bag containing even more suspected drugs was recovered from Simmons’ bedroom.
Police discovered the kitchen lab which included numerous items and substance used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine. A clear bag was located containing a clear substance that likely hadn’t been through the final steps of the meth-making process. In the dining room were more meth precursors and an exploded bottle Simmons referenced earlier.
Simmons was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing meth, failure to wear seatbelts, failure to produce an insurance card, unlawful possession of a meth precursor, and license to be in possession. He remains held on a $25,000 bond.
The Kentucky State Police responded to the scene to breakdown and dispose of the meth lab.
