A Flat Lick woman faces nearly a dozen charges after her arrest Sunday night. The woman was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center after a traffic stop where deputies discovered she’d smuggled drugs in via a body cavity.
Tina brown was arrested around 8 p.m. Sunday night after she was pulled over on US 25E for not wearing a seatbelt. Brown was described as “having constricted pupils, bloodshot eye and glossy eyes, and was slow to respond to questions.” She was unable to provide a license or insurance card and NCIC later confirmed her license was suspended for DUI.
Brown gave her consent to search the vehicle upon which Officer Josh Lawson discovered a clear plastic baggie containing a white crystal substance between the driver’s seat and console. Two more baggies were located under the passenger seat. A fourth baggie containing what appeared to be Xanax pills was located with the other two under the seat.
Inside Brown’s purse, officers found a baggie containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana. They also discovered three needles and a tourniquet. Brown stated that the baggie was hers but that it was “not real marijuana.” The purse also contained $280 in ten- and twenty-dollar bills.
Brown underwent field sobriety tests and showed all six signs on the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test. She stated she was unable to “walk and turn” and stand on one leg. Brown was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center, KCDC, along with the vehicle’s passenger, Michael Sproles.
Brown was asked by deputies upon arrival at KCDC whether she had any drugs on her person, to which she replied “no.” It was later discovered by Deputy Jailers Miranda McQueen and Amelia Miller that Brown had smuggled a baggie containing a white crystal substance into the jail via her vagina. She was subsequently given three additional charges.
Brown faces 11 charges; first degree promoting contraband, two counts first degree possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, failure to produce an insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belts, no operator’s license, trafficking in a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers Josh Lawson and Hunter Luttrell worked the arrest.
