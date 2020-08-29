A traffic stop along Sandy Branch Road in Flat Lick landed a duo in jail; once for drugs and again for having a stolen ATV.
A four-wheeler driven by Nathan Walters, 21, and Breanna Vaughn, 20, were arrested around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday after being stopped by Kentucky State Police.
Walters was noted as having slurred speech and pin-point pupils. When asked to present his license, Walters stated he did not have to provide a license as he was an “Explorer.” He later gave his name as “Explorer” as well.
Walters failed multiple parts of a sobriety test. He was unable to comply with directions and had noticeable eye-lid tremors.
Vaughn was noted as having visible IV marks on her arms and advised that she’d used meth before ridding on the ATV. A search of Vaughn’s fanny pack yielded two baggies of suspected methamphetamine and a loaded syringe. Neither Vaughn nor Walters claimed the baggies or syringe belonged to them. Both were arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center, blood results test on Walters are pending.
The next day, Kentucky State Police Post 10 received a call regarding a stolen ATV, the same red Honda Foreman Walters and Vaughn had been riding on. Both suspects had been released from the detention center just before 11 a.m. that morning.
While waiting for the victim, Troopers witnessed Walters and Vaughn walking down Treuhaft Boulevard. According to both, the ATV did belong to the victim however they claimed they had permission to use it. When the victim arrived, he stated he knew neither of them or how they obtained the ATV. Walters and Vaughn were arrested again and charged with theft by unlawful taking $500 or more, but under $10,000.
Both Walters and Vaughn remain in the Knox County Detention Center. Vaughn is also charged with receiving stolen property under $500, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is held on a $2,500 cash bond and due in court on September 1.
Walters faces additional charges of ATV violations, registration and title requirements, failure to produce an insurance card, failure to maintain required insurance, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, driving under the influence, and giving an officer false information. His bond and court date are also $2500 cash and September 1.
