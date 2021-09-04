A Pineville man was arrested early last Thursday morning after being stopped for not having an illuminated rear plate.
Officer Karl Middleton conducted a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. After making contact, it was found that the driver, 51 year old David Gambrel, had six active warrants for his arrest. Gambrel was asked out of the vehicle and reportedly dropped a grocery bag on the ground as he got out.
Gambrel was noncooperative according to his arrest citation and attempted to push off his truck as Middleton attempted to handcuff him. He was taken to the ground where a brief scuffle ensued. Middleton made it to his feet and deployed his taser although Gambrel was able to pull out one of the prongs. Officer Chad Wagner arrived at this time and used his taser as well, allowing the officers to subdue Gambrel.
Gambrel reportedly dropped a glass pipe to the ground after the scuffle. A search of the bag Gambrel dropped earlier revealed a scale and 31.36 grams of suspected meth. He was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, assault third degree, trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, traffic violations, and several failure to appear charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.