Two people were arrested early last Friday after Barbourville Police conducted a traffic stop on a car without its rear plate illuminated.
When officers approached the 1999 Mustang they found Brittanie Akers,30, without a seatbelt. Akers and her passenger, 38-year-old David Baker, gave consent to search the vehicle while police ran her license. A K-9 unit arrived to assist and showed indicators of possible illegal substances near the vehicle’s passenger side.
A search of the car produced a cigarette pack in the glove box containing a small baggie with a crystal-like substance. In Akers’ purse was $400 in cash described as being neatly folded together. She also claimed the cigarette pack was hers, Baker claimed to smoke the kind of cigarettes but claimed the substance wasn’t his.
Akers was informed she would be placed under arrest for the crystal substance and that she needed to give up anything else she had or she would be charged with promoting contraband. At that point she advised that she had meth concealed in her vagina. Akers attempted to remove the drugs on the scene but was unable to, she later produced more than two grams of a crystal-like substance at the Knox County Detention Center.
Both individuals were placed under arrest. Baker was charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree; he would also picked up a contempt of court charge. Akers is charged with not having a legible license plate, failure to wear seatbelts, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance greater than or equal to two grams.
In court on Monday both of them were set for a preliminary hearing on October 16 with $25,000 bonds.
