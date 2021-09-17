A Corbin man remains in custody following his arrest last Thursday on new and old charges.
Corbin Police Officer William Stewart observed a White Pontiac G6 roll through a stop sign at the intersection of Caldwell Street and Carter Street around 3 a.m. The vehicle reportedly continued onto two other streets, driving in the wrong lane on each of them. After conducting a stop, Stewart noted in an arrest report that there was a strong odor coming from the car.
Stewart asked the driver, 29 year old Trevor Johnson, if he had any marijuana, Johnson stated he had just gotten rid of it. Johnson was without license of proof of insurance and was found to have an active warrant; his license was suspended from a DUI.
Johnson was described in the arrest report as being unable to keep his hands still. When asked out of the vehicle, he reached under the seat and pulled out a cotton candy container full of suspected marijuana. Sgt. Jeff Hill had arrived on the scene by then and spotted a clip form a handgun in the passenger’s seat. When asked if there was a gun in the car, Johnson said “possibly.”
Johnson was placed under arrest and the officers conducted a search of the car. A black handgun with one round in the chamber was discovered. Police also found a black box containing suspected methamphetamine and baggies and scales for distribution. A Wal Mart bag was found containing more scales, baggies, and marijuana.
Johnson is held without bond for violating his parole. He is also held on $10,000 plus home incarceration for the new charges and $16,709.75 for failure to appear. He was charged with disregarding a stop sign, careless driving, driving on a DUI suspended license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of a vehicle, trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, trafficking in marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.