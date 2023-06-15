Corbin Police arrested a Flat Lick woman after she was charged with receiving stolen property.
On June 10, 2022, Tonya Burnette, 35, allegedly took possession of a trampoline stolen by William Allen, paying him $100 for it.
Burnette, after receiving the stolen property, saw a Facebook post from the owner concerning the trampoline.
Afterwards, Burnette attempted to return the trampoline back to the owner's property.
In the attempt to return the stolen goods, Burnette unloaded the trampoline which was valued at approximately $300, over a hill on the property, destroying it in the process.
Burnette was arrested on June 4, 2023 and lodged at the Knox County Detention Center on a $750 cash bond.
Burnette has since been released.
