A lawsuit over a 2016 shooting involving a former Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy and a former Knox County Constable is set for trial after the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed part of the original ruling in the case.
On April 25, District Judge Robert E. Wier set the case for trial on October 3, 2022 at the United States District Courthouse in London. Ahead of the trial date, both sides are ordered to mediate the remaining claims in the case by July 15. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for September 26.
The lawsuit names defendants Knox County, former Deputy Mikey Ashurst, and former Constable Brandon Bolton. The court’s original opinion describes the background of the event as “a late-night kidnapping, a struggle with police in the middle of a country road, two gunshots. This regrettable sequence of events describes the final hours of Jessie Mills’s life, which ended on June 29, 2016.” It continues that “the parties offer competing versions of what unfolded in the 5-6 minutes between the initial encounter with law enforcement and the fatal gunshots. But they do not dispute at least this much.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.