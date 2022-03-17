A lawsuit filed nearly five years ago by two cousins charged with murder and robbery went to trial on Monday, March 14.
On December 20, 2010, Katherine Mills was found dead outside her Flat Lick home. Court documents state that an unattended UPS truck was parked in the drive way and Mills was found bleeding and unresponsive by her granddaughter and granddaughter’s husband. Several Kentucky State Troopers responded, including Jason York, the sole remaining defendant from the original lawsuit.
In 2012, Amanda Hoskins and cousin Jonathan Taylor were arrested for Mills’ murder as was William Lester, who did not join the federal suit. The case against the trio was dismissed on June 29, 2016 based on “the current status of witnesses and evidence to be presented,” per court records. On April 4, 2017 Hoskins and Taylor filed suit alleging that “Defendants engaged in serious misconduct,” according to the court record.
On March 23, 2020, District Judge Robert E. Wier issued an opinion and order on the lawsuit. The suit was brought against 10 individual defendants and two entities. Between the filing of the lawsuit and Wier’s order, all but one of the counts against the defendants were dismissed through summary judgement or voluntarily by the plaintiffs, with one exception. Wier ruled that the plaintiffs could pursue their malicious prosecution claims against York.
Law enforcement officers are given certain protections under Absolute Immunity, which protects officers who testify at preliminary hearings and before a grand jury. York’s argument around the malicious prosecution claim centers around this absolute immunity. Wier’s opinion and order on the suit states that “Absolute immunity is broad enough to cover both testimony and ‘preparatory activity’ such as discussions about the substance of intended testimony…However, such immunity does not protect non-testimonial acts.” The opinion states that York’s non-testimonial acts that contributed to the plaintiff’s detentions are not protected by Absolute Immunity. The document reads, “A reasonable juror could conclude that York’s non-testimonial (and therefore non-immune) acts include fabricating witness statements and omitting material information from his reports.” The opinion and order continues, “The Court has already recounted the allegations and chronology. Plucking a few central contentions: Plaintiffs directly allege whole fabrication of inculpatory evidence including critical statements…Further, York swore out but then pocketed (and perhaps hid) a murder complaint against K.M. He used that pending official document, one that directed her arrest, in securing a statement. The prosecutor did not know of this methodology or complaint’s existence. He included false identification information in foundational phone warrants. He represented time discrepancies, as to Hoskins’s alibi, that appear unsupported in the investigative record. He failed to record accurately Helton’s recantation and his willingness to appear in May of 2015. York’s active hand creates a jury question on this element. The truth, whatever it is, will come out, and the record requires fact finding.”
Another element of the lawsuit concerns Probable Cause. The defendants argued that there was probable cause to arrest the plaintiffs based on witness testimony and Hoskins admitting that she knew about Mills’ money, having heard Lester’s plan to rob her, and the appearance of the crime scene which showed no forced entry but missing money. Court documents state “York further contends that there is a presumption of probable cause based on the preliminary-hearing finding and grand jury indictment.” The documents also state that “Plaintiffs argue that ‘all evidence implicating Plaintiffs in Mills’ homicide was fabricated’.”
Wier’s opinion on the element of probable cause states in part, “the Court cannot conclude that any reasonable juror would find that probable cause existed. Because reasonable minds could differ on this score, a triable issue exist on the probable-cause element.”
The suit was originally set for trial on July 10, 2020. On May 22 of 2020, the trial was continued to that October with the court encouraging the parties to evaluate the option of mediation. Before the trial however, numerous motions and other factors pushed the date further the court stating “Trial awaits in this case. Regrettably, the Court must continue the current trial date. First, the Court has two conflicting criminal trials set to occur during the same period as this trial by law, these take priority on the docket and displace the schedule in this matter. Second, the various writ motions would not give the Marshal adequate time to secure the sought witnesses on the extant schedule, should the Court grant such motions. Third, the flood of pretrial motions presented will obviously take significant time to resolve.” A new date of February 16, 2021 was set shortly after.
Before the February trial date came, Covid-19 caught up with the case. “Civil and criminal trials scheduled to begin January 19, 2021 through March 15, 2021, before any district or magistrate judge in the Eastern District of Kentucky, are CONTINUED GENERALLY, subject to further orders of the Court. Trials previously scheduled during this period shall be rescheduled by separate order of the district or magistrate judge assigned to the matter,” reads a court order from December 2020.
On July 27, 2021, the case was set for a new trial date of March 14, 2022. On Monday that date came and the trial began nearly five years after the lawsuit was filed and a decade after Hoskins and Taylor were charged in Mills’ murder.
