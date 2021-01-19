A Gray man is in trouble up to his chest following a wild pursuit Monday evening.
The Kentucky State Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop after a trooper witnessed a stolen Jeep Liberty from Laurel County traveling north on US 25E. When the trooper turned on his lights, the Jeep accelerated, hitting speeds over 90 miles per hour.
Robert Bennett, 44, would lead law enforcement on a chase for more than four and a half miles. Along the way he is described as showing “no regard for human life,” as he sped in both lanes and crossed multiple lanes together. At one point he came upon Warren Loop and made an abrupt turn in front of oncoming traffic. He then continued to drive at a high rate of speed before spinning out, leaving the vehicle facing the wrong direction.
Bennett would continue his great escape on foot. Police say he jumped over an embankment estimated to be “20-30” feet high. He then waded through a creek with water up to his chest shortly before being apprehended on the other side.
After his arrest, Bennett allegedly told police he had used meth prior to the chase but that he was “running for his own safety, not because he was high.”
Bennett was taken to the Knox County Detention Center where he was read implied consent.
Bennett racked up numerous charges during the chase, including several felonies. He is charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, two counts of fleeing police in the first degree, wanton endangerment of a police officer in the first degree, driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belts, speeding 26 or more miles per hour over the limit, failure to signal and failure to appear.
No court date or bond has been set for Bennett as of press time, however he will have to stay in jail for six months for his failure to appear charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.