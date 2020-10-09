After much speculation, tentative details have been confirmed regarding activities for Halloween trick-or-treating in Barbourville and Knox County.
According to Mayor David Thompson, there will be no Fright Night activities sponsored by UNITE and local businesses on the Court Square. The event typically draws hundreds of families for the evening of candy, music and fun.
While Fright Night has been canceled, Thompson said, for now, trick-or-treating in the city and county is on for residences. He noted that homes who are participating are encouraged to leave their porch lights on, and homes that are not participating to leave them off and for trick-or-treaters to honor that.
The announcement from Thompson comes as he says other city and county officials are on board with the plan and share in their concerns about public safety in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, Dr. Steven Stack, Commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health, gave advice for trick-or-treating to use social distancing, wave at participants, and encouraged families handing out candy to prepackage candy in small bags and leave at the sidewalk or at a table away from the home. Stack also discouraged trunk-or-treats that are popular with churches and businesses, hayrides and haunted houses.
Thompson cautioned plans could change given the pandemic. If plans were to change, an announcement will be made as soon as possible.
A Halloween mask is not a substitute for a facial covering. Wearing a facial covering under the mask is encouraged.
The Barbourville City Council voted to hold trick r' treating from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Halloween.
