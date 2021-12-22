Three Knox Countians were arrested last Tuesday after they reportedly broke into a home on KY 6.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Smith was informed that a male and two females had broken into a house and stolen various items. Smith’s investigation led him to the address of 27-year-old Cody Poff, who also lived on KY 6. The owner of the residence gave Smith permission to search the house for the stolen items. The goods were discovered in a back room.
According to his arrest report, Poff admitted to the break-in and to taking the items with the two women. The alleged accomplices were Betty Bray, 40, and Anna Siler, 38, from the Corbin side of KY 6. All three were charged with third degree burglary and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center around 2 p.m. They were each released the next morning and scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, December 16.
At their arraignment, Siler and Bray were given a preliminary hearing for December 21. Poff however did not appear for his arraignment.
A $5,000 bench warrant was issued for Poff’s arrest, which had not been served as of press time.
