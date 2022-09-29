ADVOCATE NEWS REPORT

Three people involved in alleged burglary attempt in June are facing a 12-count indictment by the Knox County grand jury.

The Grand Jury charges that Jennifer Gray, George Allen and Kirby Taylor acted alone or in concert with others on June 2, 2022 to “knowingly and unlawfully” enter a detached garage with the intent to commit a crime. For entering the garage, they were charged with Burglary in the Third Degree. Other offenses include allegedly entering the property owner’s home and causing damage, leading to a charge of Burglary in the Second Degree and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree.

