Three people involved in alleged burglary attempt in June are facing a 12-count indictment by the Knox County grand jury.
The Grand Jury charges that Jennifer Gray, George Allen and Kirby Taylor acted alone or in concert with others on June 2, 2022 to “knowingly and unlawfully” enter a detached garage with the intent to commit a crime. For entering the garage, they were charged with Burglary in the Third Degree. Other offenses include allegedly entering the property owner’s home and causing damage, leading to a charge of Burglary in the Second Degree and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree.
Individually, the group faces several charges.
Kirby Taylor is charged with Fleeing or Evading the Police in the First Degree by failing to obey signals from Sergeant Eric Martin to stop running. Taylor also faces a count of Persistent Felony Offender in the Second Degree stemming from convictions for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance in 2019 and three convictions for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance in 2016.
Jennifer Gray faces a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree after a quantity of Methamphetamine was discovered in her possession. Gray also faces a charge of Persistent Felony Offender in the Second Degree following two convictions of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance in 2019 and 2016.
George Allen faces a charge of Fleeing or Evading the Police in the Second Degree after disobeying Sgt. Martin’s directions and a charge of Resisting Arrest. Likewise, Allen faces a charge of Persistent Felony Offender in the Second Degree following a Trafficking a Controlled Substance conviction in 2015 and a 2015 conviction for Arson Second Degree and Criminal Mischief.
All three individuals have pretrial conferences scheduled for November 14, 2022 on the charges above.
Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.
https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick
