An Ohio man who was wanted in connection to a stolen Chevrolet Silverado from Tim Short Auto Mall in Corbin has been arrested.
Travis Smith, 28, of Parma, Ohio was arrested Saturday. He is accused of driving away with a 2015 Chevy Silverado 1500 worth $26,500 from Tim Short in Corbin on July 15. The vehicle was recovered with major damage per the dealership.
Smith is the second to be arrested in connection to the theft. His passenger, 23 year old Cynthia Pitts was arrested on July 17 and reportedly informed Smith of efforts by law enforcement to apprehend him. Both are charged with theft over $10,000.
Pitts is currently out on a $10,000 surety bond as was due in court on Tuesday. Smith remains held on a $25,000 bond and is set for a preliminary hearing on August 10.
