Mills at garage.png

Mills was found waiting at the Kentucky State Highway Garage just off of US 25 E. Mills claimed to be the owner of the garage and the entire world. 

A Knox County man remains in jail after recently attempting to steal a running truck that was warming up. 

Police say Gary Mills, 49, walked up the driveway of Arnold Bingham near the State Highway Garage in Bimble. Bingham discovered Mills sitting in his truck and confronted him, forcing him away from his property.

Gary Mills.jpg

Gary Mills

When police arrived, Mills was waiting at the highway garage. He stated to police that he “owned the garage and owned the whole world.” Mills also told police he owned the truck belonging to Bingham. Field sobriety tests were not performed because Mills was “speaking out of his head.”

Mills was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center where he remains held on a $2,500 cash bond. He is due in court on January 12.

