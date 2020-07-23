Two Corbinites are behind bars after a traffic stop ended in child endangerment charges.
Brandon Johnson, 26, and April Childers, 29, admitted to having done drugs that day while Childers’ son was in their care.
The engaged couple were pulled over on Master Street around 1 p.m. on July 15. Johnson, the driver appeared nervous and was unable to provide an insurance card. He reported to the officer that he had smoked marijuana and injected Suboxone with a syringe. Johnson had bloodshot eyes and was unable to pass a field sobriety test.
Childers’ eyes did not react to light and police noted her internal clock appeared to be sped up. She admitted to smoking marijuana while having her son and later said she may have meth in her system.
Johnson gave permission for the car to be searched. Police found a small lock box under the driver’s seat that contained baggies, scales, a spoon, and syringe caps. A syringe was found in the rear passenger door within reach of the child.
Both individuals were arrested without incident. Johnson was charged with child endangerment, driving under the influence, failure to signal, and failure to maintain insurance. Childers faces charges of child endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication. Both are being held without bond for 10 days.
