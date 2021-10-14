On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, Knox County Deputies Elijah Broughton and Scotty Wilson, working off of an anonymous tip, received pictures of needles and drug paraphernalia inside a residence on KY229 in Barbourville where children were living. Department of Child Protective Services was also contacted and responded.
Upon arrival at the residence and after consent was given to search the home, an outbuilding, and property, the deputies located digital scales with white powder residue sitting on the living room table. This was along with multiple uncapped syringes, many filled with suspected illegal drugs, all within reach of two children, ages one and ten, living in the home.
The home was in very poor condition with trash, bugs, mold, and fecal matter all over the residence. Needles were also found outside in garbage heaps surrounding the home. Upon a search of the outbuilding, over (5) five pounds of Marijuana was discovered inside.
The female occupant was identified as 41-year-old Robin Michelle Smith. She was arrested on scene by Deputy Broughton and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center charged with criminal abuse – 2nd degree. She also had a failure to appear warrant served.
DCBS removed the children from the home placing them with another family member.
Also in the home was the husband of Robin Michelle Smith, 45-year-old Allen Smith who was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center charged with trafficking Marijuana greater than 5lbs – 1st offense and criminal abuse – 2nd degree.
